Supreme Court accepts 44-MP case but lets 10 MPs stay on duty

The Supreme Court’s panel of judges began deliberating the petition at around 10.30am. At about 10.55am, the court issued an order accepting the petition for consideration, but declined to suspend the 10 MPs who still hold seats in the current House of Representatives.

NACC officials arrived at the Supreme Court at Sanam Luang at around 9.15am to attend the hearing but did not give interviews.

The People’s Party sent its legal team, led by lawyer Nithi La-iaddee, to hear the court’s order. No party executives, MPs or former Move Forward MPs accused in the case attended, as the People’s Party was holding its annual general meeting at Maple Hotel Bangna on the same day.

Before entering the court, Nithi said the party had prepared for several possible outcomes, including the court accepting the petition, ordering amendments to the petition, rejecting it, suspending the MPs, or allowing them to continue working.

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut was scheduled to hold a press conference on the 44-MP case at noon at Maple Hotel Bangna.