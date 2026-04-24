Pita, Natthaphong vow to fight 44-MP case, deny overthrow claims over Section 112

First, he said their parliamentary duties were carried out under the Constitution to protect public interests and did not cause damage to the public or state administration that would be difficult to remedy later.

Second, MPs play an essential role in parliamentary democracy under a constitutional monarchy.

Third, the 10 MPs could no longer repeat the act cited in the NACC petition by proposing a similar bill.

Finally, he said their continued work would not affect the court’s fact-finding process or interfere with evidence, as the Constitutional Court and NACC had already gathered the facts.

Natthaphong warned that if the Supreme Court ordered the 10 MPs to stop performing their duties, it would inevitably affect the parliamentary system.

He said other MPs, or even the entire legislature, could become afraid to perform their constitutional role as a bridge between the public, Parliament and the administration of the country.

He said the case was larger than the MPs themselves or the People’s Party, because it touched on the future of Thai democracy and the power of the legislature, which comes from the people.

Former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat also posted on Facebook on April 23, defending the intent of the 44 former Move Forward MPs accused by the NACC of serious ethical misconduct over their support for the Section 112 amendment bill.

Pita said the MPs’ action was not intended to erode, undermine or overthrow the system. Instead, he said it was an attempt to use the House of Representatives as a peaceful and legitimate space for elected representatives with differing views to debate a highly sensitive issue within the framework of the Constitution and the law.

He said Thai society at the time was deeply divided, and if such conflict had been left without a safe and legitimate forum, it could have escalated beyond what the public might expect.

For that reason, he said, the MPs brought the issue back into the legislative process, where it could be debated maturely under clear parliamentary rules, a path he described as the safest for democracy and broadly accepted in civilised countries.

Pita said the action should never have become a case in the first place. He described it as part of a broader “lawfare” process aimed at blocking attempts to achieve social and structural change through Parliament, from Future Forward to Move Forward and now the People’s Party.

He warned that using ethical standards harshly, without clear criteria, checks or balance, could turn them into a tool to destroy political opponents in a disproportionate way.

“That is what is truly eroding and undermining our democracy,” Pita said.

Pita also said the 10 sitting MPs should not be suspended while the case is pending.

Speaking from his own experience of being suspended from duty for six months before returning to Parliament, he said their work remains subject to constitutional checks and would not cause irreversible damage.

He said the MPs play an important role in lawmaking and scrutinising the government. He also noted that 10 MPs alone would not be able to re-submit a similar bill in the same manner.

Allowing them to continue working, he said, would not damage the state or public administration, nor would it weaken the opposition. Instead, it would help preserve the parliamentary system and ensure continuity in public service while the case proceeds through the justice system.