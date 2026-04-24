Baan Chao Thai pledges to keep condo prices unchanged despite oil crisis

Baan Chao Thai vows to hold prices steady

Amid rising consumer costs caused by tensions in the Middle East, Baan Chao Thai, a project under BTS Group, has made clear its stance on supporting access to housing for Thai people.

Acknowledging that “in a time of war, everything becomes more expensive; when oil prices rise, everything else also becomes more expensive,” Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of BTS Group, said Baan Chao Thai was not intended merely as a condominium sales project.

“I am not here to sell condominiums. I am here to introduce Baan Chao Thai. The Baan Chao Thai slogan reflects cooperation between the Government Housing Bank and BTS to support your happiness in terms of housing,” he explained.

Keeree said that although changing costs may normally force prices to rise because of higher oil and energy prices, Baan Chao Thai would firmly maintain its original prices for those who had worked through the process and earned the right to access the project.

“When we want people to be happy, we have to consider that if we raise prices today, as many others may have to do by several tens of percent, that would not be what we set out to do,” he said, adding that Baan Chao Thai’s D:CODE Sri Nakarin would be built according to the schedule promised to those who have secured the right to reserve units.

Keeree said there were two things he wanted to reaffirm: “We will definitely do it, and we will continue to do it. We intend to introduce other locations for people who need housing.”

“Our design, furniture and electrical systems are all of high quality,” he said. “That is why we can confidently say that wherever Baan Chao Thai goes, we bring happiness to residents.”