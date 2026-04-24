Baan Chao Thai pledges to keep condo prices unchanged despite oil crisis

The global crude oil crisis in 2026 remains one of the key issues affecting the daily lives of Thai people, as heightened tensions in the Middle East continue to push up energy prices and spread into the cost of consumer goods across several categories.
According to the Trade Policy and Strategy Office under the Commerce Ministry, Thailand’s Construction Materials Price Index in March 2026 stood at 108.5, up 2.6% year on year and 2.9% month on month.
The office stated clearly that the conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz had pushed up oil prices, raw material costs, energy prices and transport expenses across the supply chain.
The categories facing notable pressure included other construction materials, which rose 8.7%, followed by electrical and plumbing equipment, up 3.2%, cement, up 2.5%, concrete products, up 1.7%, and iron and steel products, up 1.2%.
The steel category was also affected by higher transport and freight costs linked to the conflict in the Middle East.
Amid rising consumer costs caused by tensions in the Middle East, Baan Chao Thai, a project under BTS Group, has made clear its stance on supporting access to housing for Thai people.
Acknowledging that “in a time of war, everything becomes more expensive; when oil prices rise, everything else also becomes more expensive,” Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of BTS Group, said Baan Chao Thai was not intended merely as a condominium sales project.
“I am not here to sell condominiums. I am here to introduce Baan Chao Thai. The Baan Chao Thai slogan reflects cooperation between the Government Housing Bank and BTS to support your happiness in terms of housing,” he explained.
Keeree said that although changing costs may normally force prices to rise because of higher oil and energy prices, Baan Chao Thai would firmly maintain its original prices for those who had worked through the process and earned the right to access the project.
“When we want people to be happy, we have to consider that if we raise prices today, as many others may have to do by several tens of percent, that would not be what we set out to do,” he said, adding that Baan Chao Thai’s D:CODE Sri Nakarin would be built according to the schedule promised to those who have secured the right to reserve units.
Keeree said there were two things he wanted to reaffirm: “We will definitely do it, and we will continue to do it. We intend to introduce other locations for people who need housing.”
“Our design, furniture and electrical systems are all of high quality,” he said. “That is why we can confidently say that wherever Baan Chao Thai goes, we bring happiness to residents.”
The Baan Chao Thai initiative was designed to support quality of life through housing, with D:CODE Sri Nakarin serving as its first project location. Unit types include approximately 30, 45 and 60 square metres, available in both pet-friendly and non-pet-friendly formats.
The project is expected to begin construction around September 2026 and is scheduled for completion by late December 2028.
The second project, D:CRAFT Khlong Luang, has also been launched, featuring a new compact unit type branded “FRESHii”. The unit is around 25 square metres and is aimed at students and buyers seeking smaller homes.
These projects are positioned as more than conventional condominium developments. They are low-rise projects designed to offer a broader living ecosystem rather than simply a room to live in.
The projects incorporate Rabbit card access, a smart condo system controlled through an application, and related services within the BTS network, including Rabbit Life and Rabbit Care, along with security systems and robots.
Prices range from THB1.89 million to THB3.79 million, with monthly instalments starting from THB4,500, subject to bank conditions. This price range remains accessible to first-jobbers, small families and even some small-scale investors.
What makes the project particularly interesting is not only its location or price, but also the way buyers gain the right to purchase.
Registration was opened in advance, with applicants required to verify their Thai nationality. Eligibility is limited to one unit per person. From there, a selection process determines who gains access to the asset.
This reflects a new way of thinking: affordable residential property may no longer be treated as a completely free market. Instead, access can be managed and filtered to ensure homes go to the intended group, rather than simply to whoever can move fastest or pay first.
Baan Chao Thai’s D:CODE Sri Nakarin project has received a strong response, with registrations exceeding the number of available units by three times, prompting the selection and allocation process.
Applicants can now check the status of their selection and allocation by logging in to their user accounts. Those selected in the second and third allocation groups are advised to follow further announcements, with more details to be provided at the next stage.
More information is available at www.baan-chaothai.com, via Line OA @baanchaothai, or through the call centre on 093-228-3333 and 092-257-1999.