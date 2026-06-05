Thailand’s film incentive reaches 100 foreign productions, generating over 20bn baht

The Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has reported the success of Thailand’s Film Incentive Measures for foreign productions.
Since 2017, a total of 100 foreign film productions from 12 countries and special administrative regions around the world have joined Thailand’s cash rebate scheme.
The top three countries and territories with the highest number of productions taking part in the rebate measure are:
The figures reflect the confidence of international film producers in Thailand’s potential, including its filming locations, personnel, service standards and support systems for the film industry.
Jaturon Phakdeewanich, Director-General of the Department of Tourism, said the Film Incentive Measures are an important mechanism in positioning Thailand as an international hub for film and entertainment media production.
Throughout the implementation of the measures, Thailand has generated more than 20 billion baht in revenue, helping distribute income to Thai people and operators in the film industry, as well as more than 170,000 businesses and workers in related service sectors and industries.
“This success reflects Thailand’s potential and readiness to welcome film productions from around the world, whether in terms of diverse filming locations, professional crews, logistics systems, services, and cooperation from government and private-sector agencies that help facilitate efficient filming,” Jaturon said.
The Thailand Film Office under the Department of Tourism plays an important role in supporting and facilitating foreign film productions coming to Thailand. Its work includes coordination, filming permits, location information and the implementation of promotional measures to build confidence and attract investment from the global film industry.
The Department of Tourism is confident that foreign film production in Thailand will continue to serve as an important driver of the economy, creating jobs, generating income and promoting Thailand’s positive image to international audiences.