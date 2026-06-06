Thai airlines hit by oil crisis as 3,800 flights cancelled and 1.2m seats lost

Thai airlines have been hit hard by the oil crisis, cancelling around 3,800 flights and losing 1.2 million seats.

The prolonged situation in the Middle East has kept Jet A-1 aviation fuel prices two to three times higher than normal, pushing airlines’ fuel costs from around 30% to more than 50% of total operating costs.

Combined with the low season, several Thai airlines have continued to cancel flights and reduce services during this period.

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), said the aviation industry in the first half of the year had been affected by the Middle East war, with around 3,840 flights lost, affecting more than 1.2 million accumulated seats.

The impact has been worsened by a more than 110% rise in Jet A-1 fuel prices, which has pushed fuel costs from 30% to 50% of airlines’ total costs. This is the main reason airfares on some routes, such as Bangkok-Chiang Mai, have risen by an average of 45%.

However, the current situation shows that airlines are now submitting fewer flight cancellation requests and are moving closer to normal conditions. From a peak of almost 10,000 flights in May, cancellations are expected to fall to around 2,000 flights.

Manat said that if no further incidents emerge in July and August, the aviation business is expected to fully recover during the high season in October.