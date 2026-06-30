Fitch Warns Thai Corporate Deleveraging Faces Long Slog Amid Layered Shocks

Fitch warns Thai firms face slow deleveraging as energy, trade and tourism shocks collide with a decade-long debt overhang and climate capex needs.



Thai corporates face a prolonged and gruelling path to balance sheet rehabilitation as a decade of aggressive, debt-financed expansion collides with an unforgiving mix of immediate geopolitical shocks, sluggish domestic demand, and a looming multi-billion-dollar climate transition.

Speaking at Fitch Ratings’ half-yearly investor briefing on Tuesday, analysts warned that the heavy leverage embedded in Thailand’s corporate sector has shifted from a cyclical headache to a deeply rooted structural vulnerability.

The scale of the challenge is stark: according to OECD data cited by Fitch, 70 per cent of Thai corporate debt is now held by highly leveraged firms with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio greater than 4x. This represents the second-highest concentration of highly leveraged corporate debt in Asia, trailing only Hong Kong at 75 per cent and sitting comfortably above the global average of 48 per cent and Asia's regional average of 58 per cent.

Macro Headwinds Collide with Targeted Fiscal Relief

Obboon Thirachit, senior director of Corporate Ratings at Fitch Ratings (Thailand), told investors that the operating environment has become unusually disruptive.

Corporate earnings are being squeezed simultaneously by elevated energy costs driven by the Middle East conflict, persistent US trade pressures, and an influx of cheap Chinese manufacturing inflows flooding the domestic market.