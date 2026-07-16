Ekniti Targets 30% Investment-to-GDP Ratio to Redefine Thailand’s Competitiveness



Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas rolls out a macro strategy to drive investments to 30% of GDP and accelerate green energy transitions.

The Thai government has set its sights on driving domestic investment to 30 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) and propelling national growth past 3 per cent, utilising targeted public funding, green transitions, and a major regulatory overhaul to lift national productivity amid global fragmentation.

Delivering the opening remarks at the inaugural Nikkei Asia Forum APAC 2026 in Bangkok on Thursday, held under the theme "Building a Robust Region for Sustainable Business Growth", Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas outlined a rigorous macroeconomic agenda designed to convert record-breaking foreign investment inflows into tangible domestic wealth.

Converting Intentions into Reality

Addressing a room of international delegates, Ekniti pointed to a significant resurgence in corporate confidence in the Thai economy.

"Investment applications reached a record level of last year and remained strong in the first quarter of this year," the finance minister revealed, though he quickly noted that securing applications is only the first step for the administration.