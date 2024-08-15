Private sector hopes to see a new PM elected soon

The business sector is hoping that Parliament will soon elect a new Prime Minister so that the government can continue its economic policies, including the 10,000-baht digital money handout and launch of new state-owned securities Vayupak Fund.

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday voted 5:4 to remove Srettha Thavisin as PM over the appointment of Pichit Chuenban as PM’s Office minister, despite knowing that the appointee was disqualified for the post as he had been jailed in 2008 for bribery.

Kriangkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), noted on Wednesday that the court’s ruling has stunned investors and forced them to put their investments on hold.

He pointed out that investment has been delayed for 84 days since the case began, with stakeholders waiting to see how the situation evolves. While the situation is being closely monitored, the impact varies across different industries.

Kriangkrai added that the Srettha government came into power nearly a year ago at a time of global challenges, including trade wars, geopolitical issues and unprecedented shifts in production bases.

Nevertheless, Srettha managed to adapt quickly and started to address the issues within four months of taking the post.