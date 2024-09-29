Foreign firms invested THB6.3 billion in logistics businesses in July

Foreign investors poured 6.371 billion baht into logistics businesses in Thailand in July, the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) said.

The TPSO said most of the investors in July came from China, the Netherlands, South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong.

They mostly invested in goods and passenger transport, the TPSO added.

By the end of July, there were 43,848 firms operating logistics businesses in the kingdom, according to the TPSO, of whom 334 firms had launched their businesses only in July. The month also saw 81 logistics firms shut down their operations.