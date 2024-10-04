BOI backing powers Thailand’s rise in global probiotics industry

However, Thailand still relies on importing probiotic microorganisms from abroad, costing 25,000 to 45,000 baht per kilogram.



This limitation presents a significant opportunity for investment and the development of Thai probiotic strains, which can enhance global market competitiveness and reduce import dependency.



It also presents a promising business opportunity, as those who can integrate local innovation and development will be well-positioned to capitalise on the strong global market growth.



From health trends to investment opportunities



All About Extracts Co, Ltd, is a prime example of applying biotechnology in the food industry. With an investment of over 12 million baht, the company not only develops high-quality probiotic products but also focuses on developing Thai probiotic strains that can compete in the global market.



This project has been promoted by the Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI) in the category of "Biotechnology Development", playing a key role in helping the company expand production capacity and research and development to meet the growing demand of the export market. This reflects its potential to compete internationally, especially in countries with high demand.

