AtoG Capital to lead ASEAN expansion and cross-border M&A growth

This fund, it is aimed to facilitate cross-border M&A transactions, with the first partnership kicked off in Malaysia with CK MAC Global Sdn. Bhd., a trading company specializing in Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machinery and providing after-sales services, which has a presence in Malaysia and Singapore.
Through this fund, AtoG Capital focuses on promoting cross-border M&A opportunities between Japanese companies and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) within the ASEAN region. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to assisting these SMEs in restructuring their operations, thus, fostering successful partnerships with Japanese companies as the ultimate outcome.
Yusuke Ojima, Head of the ASEAN region of Nihon M&A Center Holdings said, “For decades, Japan and ASEAN have forged strong business partnerships, driven by a mutual commitment to economic development in the region. With AtoG Capital, this represents a significant step in facilitating cross-border investment opportunities, and we are dedicated to providing our clients with the resources and expertise to navigate international M&A complexities, fostering successful partnerships that promote sustainable growth.”
He added that, with Japan’s domestic market at the phase of maturity and saturation, it presents limited growth potential compared to the dynamic and rapidly expanding economies in foreign markets. The ASEAN region, including countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, offers significant opportunities for Japanese companies seeking to diversify and grow. By expanding their investments into these high-growth markets, Japanese companies can not only mitigate risks associated with domestic economic fluctuations but also leverage new opportunities for long-term growth and market expansion.
Statistically, the influx of investment from Japan to ASEAN has highlighted that the total two-way trade between both sides reached US$241.1 billion in 2023, while the total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow from Japan to ASEAN amounted to US$14.5 billion.
Japan to Malaysia: Japan continues its robust investment in Malaysia, contributing approximately US$ 1.15 billion (RM5.5 billion), with strong growth in the electronics and automotive sectors
Japan to Indonesia: Despite global challenges, Japan remains a significant investor, injecting around US$4.63 billion into Indonesia
Japan to Vietnam: Japan invested nearly US$6.57 billion, representing over 17.9% of the total investment and a remarkable 37.3% increase from the previous year
Japan to Singapore: Japan’s investment in Singapore surged, reaching US$ 5.76 billion (SGD$7.89 billion), highlighting strong collaboration in finance and technology
Japan to Thailand: Japan’s commitment to Thailand remains solid, with US$ 1.08 billion (THB 40.2 billion), focused on advanced manufacturing
Since 2021, Nihon M&A Center Thailand has closed up to 6 deals, with the average ranging between US$ 5 million to US$ 20 million. These include manufacturing, construction, logistics, IT and distribution.
Thus, by having this new initiative through AtoG Capital, Nihon M&A Center aims to empower ASEAN companies, especially middle-sized (mid-cap) companies to unleash their full potential on the global landscape.
AtoG Capital will facilitate a two-phase exit process for companies, supporting internal restructuring and later assisting in share sales through Nihon M&A Center's advisory services. The fund will ensure alignment with Japanese business standards and offer a structured Post-Merger Integration (PMI) approach, minimizing time and costs for successful exits.
Specialising in restructuring corporate governance to align with Japanese business standards and providing a structured approach to Post-Merger Integration (PMI), Nihon M&A Center ensures a seamless transition into Japanese business culture. This investment model minimizes the time and costs associated with successful exits while reducing the need for direct management involvement in strategic decisions, allowing businesses to operate more efficiently.