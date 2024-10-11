AtoG Capital to lead ASEAN expansion and cross-border M&A growth

He added that, with Japan’s domestic market at the phase of maturity and saturation, it presents limited growth potential compared to the dynamic and rapidly expanding economies in foreign markets. The ASEAN region, including countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, offers significant opportunities for Japanese companies seeking to diversify and grow. By expanding their investments into these high-growth markets, Japanese companies can not only mitigate risks associated with domestic economic fluctuations but also leverage new opportunities for long-term growth and market expansion.

Statistically, the influx of investment from Japan to ASEAN has highlighted that the total two-way trade between both sides reached US$241.1 billion in 2023, while the total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow from Japan to ASEAN amounted to US$14.5 billion.

Japan to Malaysia: Japan continues its robust investment in Malaysia, contributing approximately US$ 1.15 billion (RM5.5 billion), with strong growth in the electronics and automotive sectors​

Japan to Indonesia: Despite global challenges, Japan remains a significant investor, injecting around US$4.63 billion into Indonesia​

Japan to Vietnam: Japan invested nearly US$6.57 billion, representing over 17.9% of the total investment and a remarkable 37.3% increase from the previous year

Japan to Singapore: Japan’s investment in Singapore surged, reaching US$ 5.76 billion (SGD$7.89 billion), highlighting strong collaboration in finance and technology​

Japan to Thailand: Japan’s commitment to Thailand remains solid, with US$ 1.08 billion (THB 40.2 billion), focused on advanced manufacturing​