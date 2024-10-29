BOI approves privileges for Equinix’s Data Center, with US$500m (16.5 bn baht) investment in Thailand over next decade

Narit said Equinix was among the many foreign firms to have submitted applications for BOI privileges over the past year for a total of 47 projects with a combined investment value of 173 billion baht.

Narit said Equinix was the No 1 data centre provider in the type of colocation with 260 data centres in service in 72 cities around the world. Colocation is a service where organisations rent physical space in a data centre owned and operated by a third-party provider.

Narit said Equinix decided to invest in Thailand for three main reasons:

- Thailand’s readiness to act as the digital hub and connecting hub for CLMVT nations with a combined population of 250 million people.

- Thailand’s data centre market is growing, with increasing demand from businesses in the process of digital transformation. Moreover, the government’s cloud first policy also increases the demand for data centre services among government agencies and various organisations.

- The Thai government and BOI have clear policies to provide privileges for data centre businesses and the country has a high-quality internet network, including 5G internet connection, as well as a stable electricity grid. Moreover, 85% of the population have access to the Internet.