Paetongtarn hosts 40 US firms, promises support for investments

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra welcomed the executives of some 40 American companies to Government House on Wednesday and assured them that Thailand was ready to host their investments.

The delegation, part of the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC), was led by US Ambassador Robert Godec and the council’s vice president Brian McFeeters. They were paying a courtesy call to Paetongtarn to discuss potential business opportunities.

After the meeting, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said the prime minister discussed economic cooperation with the executives, whose companies span energy, health, digital technologies, tourism, creative industries, and legal and financial services.