Royal Turf Club of Thailand halts Entertainment Complex plan

The group allegedly claimed that the club had obtained a government license to operate an "entertainment complex."
Jamlong affirmed that he had no knowledge of or involvement in the incident, despite reports from Hong Kong displaying the Royal Bangkok Turf Club's emblem.
However, he stated that no investigation would be conducted to trace the origin of the matter, as no actual damage had occurred. He emphasized that the purpose of revealing this information was to prepare and protect the organization rather than to dispute, refute, or oppose anything. He also confirmed that there would be no legal action in the future, as no harm had been done.
When asked about the possibility of investing in an entertainment complex, Jamlong stated, “I have only one concern, I represent the Royal Bangkok Turf Club under the Royal Patronage. Right now, we no longer have a racecourse to host horse racing events. Our priority is to secure a racetrack so that the club can resume its activities and operations.”
Meanwhile, Anuwat Thapparangsi, a senior official of the club, added that using the club’s name and emblem without permission was already a violation. However, since the misuse occurred abroad, it would be difficult for Jamlong to take legal action in another country. Therefore, the club's priority is to take preventive measures.
He noted that if such an incident were to happen domestically, legal action would likely be pursued. As of now, no financial damage has been reported, only the unauthorized use of the club’s name and emblem.
On December 24, 2024, Jamlong and Col Phanthach Saengchot, Executive Director and Secretary-General of the Royal Bangkok Turf Club, along with Hong Kong businessman Wong Hiu Tung, Co-CEO of Capital Trust Group Ltd. (CTG) from New Zealand, held a press conference to announce two major global projects: RTC AI Data Center and Thailand Entertainment Complex.
The total investment for both projects is estimated at over US$6 billion (approximately 200 billion baht). The initiative is backed by global partners, including Greenpro Capital Corp., a NASDAQ-listed company, and Capital Trust Group Ltd. (CTG) from New Zealand.
The Thailand Entertainment Complex project is set to be developed in three prime locations: Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket. It will serve as a fully integrated entertainment hub, featuring a world-class horse racing track, six-star hotels, golf courses, international-standard theatres and concert halls, a Thai cultural and performing arts centre, luxury shopping malls, and dedicated spaces for esports and cryptocurrency activities.
Meanwhile, the RTC AI Data Center has been designed to be one of the most advanced data hubs in the region. In collaboration with Power All Network, a leading AI system developer, the centre will focus on providing Virtual Private Server (VPS) services capable of supporting more than 300 million user accounts. Additionally, it will feature an AI training centre to develop skilled professionals for the digital industry.
Most recently, on January 27, 2025, the name of the Royal Bangkok Turf Club was used in an announcement at The Peninsula Hotel, Salisbury Road, TST, Hong Kong. The event introduced a planned US$6 billion investment in the Royal Turf Club of Thailand Sports and Entertainment Complex, a premier sports and entertainment hub in Bangkok.
During the event, CTG, under the management of Greenpro Capital Corp from Hong Kong, was appointed as the exclusive global investment promotion representative.
Additionally, a former Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defense was invited to serve as an advisor to Capital Trust Group Limited.