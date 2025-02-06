Royal Turf Club of Thailand halts Entertainment Complex plan

The group allegedly claimed that the club had obtained a government license to operate an "entertainment complex."

Jamlong affirmed that he had no knowledge of or involvement in the incident, despite reports from Hong Kong displaying the Royal Bangkok Turf Club's emblem.

However, he stated that no investigation would be conducted to trace the origin of the matter, as no actual damage had occurred. He emphasized that the purpose of revealing this information was to prepare and protect the organization rather than to dispute, refute, or oppose anything. He also confirmed that there would be no legal action in the future, as no harm had been done.