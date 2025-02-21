Genting Singapore's net profit dips 5%, eyes expansion in Thailand

According to a report by DBS Bank in September 2024, Thailand’s casino liberalisation is expected to disrupt the gaming landscape in Southeast Asia and could negatively impact visitor numbers at RWS.

The opening of Thai casinos will likely divert considerable traffic away from RWS, particularly from China, Japan and South Korea – key markets for RWS, as Thailand’s relative proximity to North Asia makes it especially competitive, the report said.

The report added that RWS is vulnerable to the emergence of additional casinos in the region, as RWS derives about 70 per cent of its total revenue from foreign visitors.

Said Genting Singapore in its Singapore Exchange announcement: “As we forge ahead, we remain committed to our RWS 2.0 transformative investments to further strengthen our reputation as the region’s premier destination, while driving strong sustainable growth for our stakeholders.”

The RWS 2.0 transformation is a process to revamp the integrated resort into a sustainable tourism destination with brand-new visitor experiences.

These include a waterfront development where groundbreaking took place in November 2024. Slated for completion by 2030, this development involves two new luxury hotels with a total of 700 rooms at RWS.

The resort and casino operator is also looking overseas as it rolls out its plans in Singapore.

Rosalind Ang is a business journalist who has been with The Straits Times since 2021. She covers e-commerce and stories on retail businesses.