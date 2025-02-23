Buffett eyeing more stakes in 5 major Japanese traders

Buffett highly rates the traders' strategies of operating a wide range of businesses, including food and energy. Berkshire's equity stakes in the five companies--Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co., Itochu Corp., Sumitomo Corp. and Marubeni Corp.--may each exceed the initially set ceiling of 9.9 %.

"The five companies agreed to moderately relax the ceiling," Buffett said in a letter to Berkshire shareholders. "Over time, you will likely see Berkshire's ownership of all five increase somewhat," the letter said.