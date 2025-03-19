Number of foreign investors in first two months rises by 68%

In the first two months of 2025, 181 foreign investors were approved to invest in Thailand, marking a 68% increase, the Business Development Department (BDD) announced on Wednesday.
BDD Director-General Oramon Supthaweetham stated that the number of foreigners permitted to invest under the provisions of the Alien Business Act BE 2542 rose by 68% compared to the same period last year.
The 181 foreign firms made a combined investment of 35.277 billion baht, an increase of 8.738 billion baht or 33% compared to the first two months of the previous year.
She noted that the top five countries with the highest number of investors in Thailand during this period were:
She further stated that 57 of the 181 foreign firms invested in the Eastern Economic Corridor, with a total investment value of 17.546 billion baht, broken down as follows: