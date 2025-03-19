Number of foreign investors in first two months rises by 68%

In the first two months of 2025, 181 foreign investors were approved to invest in Thailand, marking a 68% increase, the Business Development Department (BDD) announced on Wednesday.

BDD Director-General Oramon Supthaweetham stated that the number of foreigners permitted to invest under the provisions of the Alien Business Act BE 2542 rose by 68% compared to the same period last year.

The 181 foreign firms made a combined investment of 35.277 billion baht, an increase of 8.738 billion baht or 33% compared to the first two months of the previous year.