NESDC: High-tech transformation vital for Thailand\'s GDP growth

Thailand’s national economic planning agency has issued a stark warning that the country’s GDP growth will continue to trail the rest of ASEAN unless it transitions from a medium to a high-tech industrial economy.

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said on Wednesday that without substantial change, Thailand’s economic growth will remain an outlier in the region.

NESDC secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan reported that Thailand’s GDP grew by 1.5% in the first quarter, driven by a 6.9% increase in private consumption and the service sector, during an interview on Krungthep Turakij’s “Deep Talk”.

Exports rose by 2.5% and private investment by 4.6% in the same period.

Despite this growth, the NESDC has lowered its annual GDP growth projection from 2.2%-3.2% to 2-3%, citing risks from the ongoing US-China trade war and geopolitical conflicts.

Domestically, Danucha highlighted that Thai industrial productivity has fallen 18 months in a row, underscoring the need for transformation.

“Most Thai industries are mid-level with limited growth potential,” he said. “To maximise our capability, Thai industries must move to high-technology products and services, which are rare in Thailand will require further foreign investment.”