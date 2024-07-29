SMEs in turmoil as manufacturing faces a downturn

And while there is some optimism that Thailand's economy will recover in Q4 2024 driven by government budget policies, economic stimulus measures, and the tourism sector during the high season, the situation could well get worse before it gets better.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), admits that factory working hours are likely to decrease, citing Honda's consolidation of production lines from Ayutthaya to Prachinburi as an example. This consolidation reduces the working hours in the overall picture.

“Factory closures affect the SME supply chain, potentially leading to numerous small factory closures. Last year saw medium and large factory closures, but this year, the most worrying are the SMEs,” Kriengkrai said.

Supoj Sukpisan, secretary-general of the Cluster of FTI Future Mobility-ONE and chairman of the Federation’s Automotive Parts and Components Industry Group, is also worried about SMEs, noting that since the beginning of the year, automotive parts orders and sales have dropped by 30%. This has led to the cancellation of overtime and the extension of holidays to three days a week. Some companies have reduced working hours and initiated a 75% salary payment scheme, similar to measures taken during the Covid-19 crisis and major flooding events.

The automotive parts industry divides employment into three groups, he added.

Direct employment: Employment within the company;

Subcontracting employment: If work is not needed, workers are returned to subcontracting companies, effectively reducing or terminating employment.

Outsourcing employment: Employment for security, housekeeping, and transportation remains relatively unchanged.

“The 30% drop in sales means balancing by reducing the workforce by 30%. However, reducing fixed costs, like employee expenses, is challenging,” Supoj said.

Businesses involved in manufacturing are also suffering. Their work is based on orders, with high production volumes requiring more working hours and labour and low orders leading to reduced working hours. Overall, the adjustment is around 10-15%, with businesses balancing overtime work, but currently, there is no overtime.

SMEs with limited resources find it difficult to survive due to low bargaining power. When ordering goods, they get only 30 days of credit, but when delivering materials to OEM factories, they get 60-90 days of credit, requiring 60 days of working capital. Since early 2024, low production volumes and strict financial institution lending have led to high NPLs.

“SMEs account for 70-80% of automotive parts manufacturers. Therefore, SMEs must manage their finances well, especially working capital. However, many SMEs lack high financial management skills, which is a significant concern," Supoj concluded.