Thai Authorities Bust \'Zero-Dollar Factory\' in Free Zone, Seize 1,600 Tonnes of Toxic Waste

The Ministry of Industry, working in conjunction with the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division (NRECD), has launched a major raid on an alleged "zero-dollar factory" operating unlawfully within a free zone in Chonburi province.

The operation on Thursday uncovered significant environmental breaches, including the presence of undocumented migrant workers and the illegal import of over 1,600 tonnes of aluminium scrap contaminated with electronic waste.

Akanat Promphan, Minister of Industry, disclosed on Thursday that the Ministry had coordinated closely with the NRECD, under the direction of Pol Maj Gen Watcharin Phusit, Commander of NRECD.

The NRECD had secured a search warrant from the Chonburi Provincial Court to inspect Metal Central Co., Ltd., located within the Free Zone area of Nong Hiang sub-district, Phanat Nikhom district, Chonburi.

Acting on intelligence regarding numerous legal infractions, the Minister assigned Thitiphat Chotdechachainan, head of the Minister of Industry's working group and leader of the Ministry's "Team Sud Soi" (meaning "thorough inspection team"), alongside the Department of Industrial Works (DIW), to join NRECD officers in the operation.

Representatives from the Chonburi Provincial Governor's Office and the Chonburi Provincial Industry Office were also present.

Akanat stated that initial reports indicated officers discovered multiple offences across various laws, including illegally operating a business, unauthorised expansion of machinery, unlawful possession of hazardous substances, discharging untreated wastewater into natural water sources, and employing undocumented labour.

