TTCL joins hands with Blackwood Technology in biomass fuel project

Nishida Kazuya, Ambassador of Japan to Thailand, presided over the opening ceremony of the biomass pellet prototype plant with “FlashTor®” innovation for the first time in Thailand.

Hironobu Iriya, Chief Executive Officer and President of TTCL PCL., and Maarten Herrebrugh, Chief Executive Officer of Blackwood Technology, welcomed the Ambassador, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Natural Resource and Environment, partner organizations, and customer groups.

This prototype plant was developed to produce and enhance the quality of biomass pellet fuels in Thailand with a torrefaction process called FlashTor®, patented by Blackwood Technology.

This is another effort to improve the quality of biomass pellets produced in Thailand and promote clean energy production from agricultural waste.