Thanachart Capital second-quarter 2022 profit increases by 71%

Somjate Moosirilert, Chief Executive Officer of Thanachart Capital Public Company Limited (TCAP), said, “Net profit of the Company and its subsidiaries in the second quarter 2022 based on consolidated financial statements amounted to 2,122 million baht. In this connection, net profit attributable to the Company was 1,772 million baht, representing an increase of 71.04% when compared to the previous quarter. On the other hand, net profit of the Company and its subsidiaries for the first half of 2022 based on the consolidated financial statements was 3,512 million baht "

Net profit attributable to the Company was 2,808 million baht, representing an increase of 28.51% when compared to the same period in the previous year. This is mainly due to the continuous growth of the performance of the Company’s associated companies and subsidiaries.

The associated companies including both TMBThanachart Bank (TTB) and MBK achieved better performance, thanks to the continuous expansion of the economy due to the positive situation of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which was improving, apart from the tourism recovery caused by further easing of international travel restrictions.