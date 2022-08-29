Sansiri sets target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050

Uthai Uthaisangsuk, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Sansiri Public Company Limited (SET: SIRI), revealed that after his company had announced its commitment to be the first real estate developer in Thailand to set a net-zero goal for greenhouse gas emissions, Sansiri has changed the way it operates to meet this goal and mitigate the pressing global issue of climate change.

According to the Climate Watch data, the top-emitting sectors in Thailand were the energy sector, which accounted for 61.11% of emissions; the industrial sector, 16.67%; the agricultural sector, 15.96%; and the forestry and land development sector, 3.31%.

Although the real-estate sector was not named a top-emitting sector, its value chain still contributes to emissions and the subsequential change in the climate.

According to a study, Sansiri emits a total of 229,486 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) per year, but only 4,939.74 MtCO2e or 2.2% of which comes from its corporate activities.

This last figure can be further divided into 0.2% under Scope 1 direct emissions from the use of fossil fuels in Sansiri's corporate activities and 2% under Scope 2 indirect emissions from the generation energy used by Sansiri in its corporate activities.

Meanwhile, its indirect emissions from sources throughout the entire value chain or Scope 3 account for 224,547.24 MtCO2e per year or 97.8%.