FWD Life Insurance's Braille Stories won the Gold Award at New York
FWD Life Insurance Plc's, "Braille Stories" campaign won the Gold Award at the 2022 New York Festivals Advertising Awards. It is the only life insurance company from Thailand to receive the Award for the OUTDOOR/TRANSIT/OUT OF HOME category.
"Braille Stories" is a series of braille-written poster portraits depicting the fascinating and empowering lives of four visually impaired individuals.
Each featured person puts in considerable effort to succeed in their path and live their life to the fullest, without boundaries.
Everyone can touch and scan the QR codes to see and hear these stories in each featured person's own words.
All of these works were displayed in out-of-home media, such as posters and table wraps, to communicate and inspire people who may feel left out.
These works were featured at places like the Bangkok School for the Blind, the Foundation for the Blind in Thailand, or the Lighthouse Center for the Blind.
The New York Festivals® Advertising Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the advertising industry.
Creative, advertising and marketing professionals from around the world were invited to submit their work to be judged for excellence in execution, craft, and creativity.
More than 400 entries from 60 different countries were received in 2022 and they were carefully evaluated by world-class juries and industry peers.
The concept of employing "braille letters" to communicate with individuals was to let people with visual impairment know that they can be covered by insurance, as many can be sceptical about insurance companies being truly inclusive.
The campaign was made to be simple and accessible as FWD believes that everyone deserves to celebrate living.
Pavarisa Chumvigrant, Chief Branding and Communications Officer of FWD Life Insurance said, "We are delighted and honoured that our "Braille Stories" campaign has won the world-renowned advertising award." Under the "Insurance For All" brand campaign, our goal is to raise awareness of equality in society and let them know that FWD is inclusive and is providing comprehensive cover for everyone.
Winning this prestigious award in this prominent international advertising award highlights the effectiveness of FWD Life Insurance's customer-led strategy in getting individuals to rethink how inclusive life insurance can be.
FWD are ready to support everyone in society with care, no matter what challenges they may face in life, as FWD is "insurance for everyone" while FWD are empowering them to live life to the fullest.
"Insurance For All's brand campaign was launched because FWD wants to let the disabled community know they are eligible to get life insurance too. It also aims to inspire everyone to contribute to society's well-being, live joyfully and optimistically, and surround themselves with lots of positive energy so that everyone, including their loved ones, can "Celebrate living" each day and live life to the fullest, knowing that FWD's always got their backs," Pavarisa concluded.