FWD Life Insurance's Braille Stories won the Gold Award at New York

"Braille Stories" is a series of braille-written poster portraits depicting the fascinating and empowering lives of four visually impaired individuals.

Each featured person puts in considerable effort to succeed in their path and live their life to the fullest, without boundaries.

Everyone can touch and scan the QR codes to see and hear these stories in each featured person's own words.

All of these works were displayed in out-of-home media, such as posters and table wraps, to communicate and inspire people who may feel left out.

These works were featured at places like the Bangkok School for the Blind, the Foundation for the Blind in Thailand, or the Lighthouse Center for the Blind.

The New York Festivals® Advertising Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the advertising industry.

Creative, advertising and marketing professionals from around the world were invited to submit their work to be judged for excellence in execution, craft, and creativity.

More than 400 entries from 60 different countries were received in 2022 and they were carefully evaluated by world-class juries and industry peers.

The concept of employing "braille letters" to communicate with individuals was to let people with visual impairment know that they can be covered by insurance, as many can be sceptical about insurance companies being truly inclusive.

The campaign was made to be simple and accessible as FWD believes that everyone deserves to celebrate living.