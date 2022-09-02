Mercedes-Benz appointed new President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Thailand

Under his leadership at Mercedes-Benz Thailand, Roland Folger has contributed to the sustainable growth of the company and the structural optimization of Mercedes-Benz's dealer network in Thailand.

His support and dedication to the electrification of Mercedes-Benz brand, including his initiatives on the preparation of battery and electric vehicle production as well as the Charge to Change movement, have been the key to success ahead of the trends.

Roland's managing of the digitalization drive has enabled the company to achieve measurable results for an online business for both sales and customer service.

Martin Schwenk who will succeed Folger on January 1, 2023, started his career in 1992 when he joined the 'Mercedes-Benz-Nachwuchsgruppe' in Stuttgart as a quality engineer.

After several functions in Quality and Finance at the MB Plant in Rastatt, Germany, he headed the Controlling department for the newly established Production Planning in Sindelfingen.

From 2006 to 2015, he was in charge of different Finance and Controlling functions in South Africa, and Austria and as CFO of MBUSI in the United States.

In 2015, Martin relocated to Beijing, to assume the role of CFO for the Mercedes-Benz Sales organization in China. He contributed to the success of Mercedes-Benz brand in China and exerted a strong impact on the progress of many critical projects and business processes.