Gender equality can not wait 132 Years : Mary Kay

According to a sobering finding from the World Economic Forum’s 2022 Global Gender Gap Report, gender parity is beyond reach in our lifetime. In fact, it will take 132 years for gender equality to become a reality and 151 years to close the economic participation and opportunity gender gap.

Not a single country from the 146 examined has reached parity.

That’s the bad news.

The good news? There’s still time to change all that. The 2022 findings have shaken me, but they have not deterred me. Nor should they deter you.

Gender equality is a prerequisite not only for human development—but sustainable economic growth. A rich body of data shows that without gender parity it is impossible to reduce poverty, attain food security, address climate impacts, or ensure a more peaceful and inclusive society. Gender parity isn’t a “nice to have.”

It’s also not just a perk of developed nations. It is an essential requirement for all countries to develop and prosper.

To mitigate further backsliding, the structural barriers limiting women’s labour market participation, including their re-entry and retention in the workforce following Covid-19, must be addressed.

Targeted policies which support women’s talent development in the industries of the future, and which accelerate their advancement to leadership and management positions, are also needed.

The private sector has a critical role to play in addressing gender gaps in the workplace and in developing the pipeline of women for leadership positions.

As a company founded by a barrier-breaking businesswoman almost 60 years ago, this is personal to Mary Kay.