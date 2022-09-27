Thailand’s cities must be prepared for an uncertain future, says eco-design expert
All future city developments should take into account the uncertain future faced by the planet, Singh Intrachooto, chief of Kasetsart University’s Creative Centre for Eco-design, said on Monday.
He was speaking at the “Sustainability Expo 2022”, which opened at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit Convention Centre on Monday and will run until Sunday.
Singh said the world’s population is being pressured by many problems like rising fuel prices, flooding, forest fires, poverty and social inequality.
In addition to all that, he said, rising sea levels due to global warming will force more than 200 million people to relocate, while over 400 million humans will face food and water shortages due to drought.
“So what should we do to cope with this extraordinary future?” he asked before unveiling the “Resilience Framework for Future Cities” created by the Magnolia Quality Development Corporation.
Singh is chief adviser to the corporation’s Research and Innovation for Sustainability Centre.
He said the framework provides city development guidelines that tackle three uncertainties – nature and environment, living and infrastructure, and society and economy.
“It is not difficult for Thailand to build future cities, but it should be prepared to use existing resources efficiently,” he added.