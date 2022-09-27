Thailand’s cities must be prepared for an uncertain future, says eco-design expert

Singh said the world’s population is being pressured by many problems like rising fuel prices, flooding, forest fires, poverty and social inequality.

In addition to all that, he said, rising sea levels due to global warming will force more than 200 million people to relocate, while over 400 million humans will face food and water shortages due to drought.

“So what should we do to cope with this extraordinary future?” he asked before unveiling the “Resilience Framework for Future Cities” created by the Magnolia Quality Development Corporation.

Singh is chief adviser to the corporation’s Research and Innovation for Sustainability Centre.