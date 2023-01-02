Thailand’s property sector unfazed by inflation, expects a profitable 2023

Prasas reckoned that the sale of property had risen because homebuyers in the 26-30 age group had not been affected by the economic fallout of the Covid-19 crisis.

He said he expects the Thai property market to regain confidence thanks to a pick up in tourism and investment since the third quarter of 2022.

He also said that the rising prices of construction materials and high mortgage rates triggered by inflation should not affect the property market much.

“Taking all factors into account, demand for new homes is expected to stand at 120,000 units this year,” he said.