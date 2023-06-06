HYDE Heritage Thonglor: Taking smart luxury living to new heights

From luxury shopping malls to 5-star hotels, grade A office buildings, and international schools, Thonglor offers a complete package for those seeking the epitome of luxury living. Among the prominent shopping destinations is the Em District, known for its three luxurious malls housing over 1,000 high-end brands.

Thonglor also boasts a variety of upscale shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, and entertainment venues, ensuring residents have everything they need for a sophisticated lifestyle.

Luxury 5-star hotels in Thonglor include renowned names such as Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit, Ascott Thonglor Bangkok, ONE Sukhumvit 59 (Intercontinental Hotel & Resort Group), and Hotel Jen.

For office spaces, Thonglor Soi is a prime location, complemented by the presence of T-One, the only Grade A office building in the Sukhumvit-Thonglor area. Healthcare facilities are also easily accessible, with Samitivej Hospital in Thonglor Soi and Sukhumvit Hospital near Ekkamai BTS station.

A beacon of luxury

Standing out among the exceptional projects on Sukhumvit Road is Hyde Heritage Thonglor, a super luxury condominium located just 250 meters from BTS Thonglor.

Developed as a joint venture between two of Thailand’s largest listed residential developers by Grande Asset Hotels and Property Pcl. and Property Perfect Pcl. in collaboration with Sumitomo Forestry, one of Japan’s top five property developers — adds an extraordinary touch to the development, bringing their expertise from iconic projects like Singapore's Changi Airport and Taiwan's Taipei 101. This flagship project has quickly became the talk of the town.