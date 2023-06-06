HYDE Heritage Thonglor: Taking smart luxury living to new heights
Thonglor, a vibrant lifestyle destination in Bangkok, has become synonymous in recent years with premium features and an unparalleled luxury lifestyle experience.
From luxury shopping malls to 5-star hotels, grade A office buildings, and international schools, Thonglor offers a complete package for those seeking the epitome of luxury living. Among the prominent shopping destinations is the Em District, known for its three luxurious malls housing over 1,000 high-end brands.
Thonglor also boasts a variety of upscale shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, and entertainment venues, ensuring residents have everything they need for a sophisticated lifestyle.
Luxury 5-star hotels in Thonglor include renowned names such as Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit, Ascott Thonglor Bangkok, ONE Sukhumvit 59 (Intercontinental Hotel & Resort Group), and Hotel Jen.
For office spaces, Thonglor Soi is a prime location, complemented by the presence of T-One, the only Grade A office building in the Sukhumvit-Thonglor area. Healthcare facilities are also easily accessible, with Samitivej Hospital in Thonglor Soi and Sukhumvit Hospital near Ekkamai BTS station.
A beacon of luxury
Standing out among the exceptional projects on Sukhumvit Road is Hyde Heritage Thonglor, a super luxury condominium located just 250 meters from BTS Thonglor.
Developed as a joint venture between two of Thailand’s largest listed residential developers by Grande Asset Hotels and Property Pcl. and Property Perfect Pcl. in collaboration with Sumitomo Forestry, one of Japan’s top five property developers — adds an extraordinary touch to the development, bringing their expertise from iconic projects like Singapore's Changi Airport and Taiwan's Taipei 101. This flagship project has quickly became the talk of the town.
Unparalleled services and hospitality
To provide a full range of superior services to residents, HYDE Heritage Thonglor has partnered with Compass Hospitality, a one-stop service provider for all types of hospitality businesses. The concierge services offered by Compass Hospitality ensure residents have their every need taken care of, from organizing grocery and food deliveries to facilities booking.
What sets HYDE Heritage Thonglor apart is its exclusive partnership with Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, a 5-star hotel, which offers exceptional services, such as arranging private chefs for personalized dining experiences, private party or private event catering, private spa and salon sessions, and personal fitness trainers and yoga instructors.
Smart living and cutting-edge tech
HYDE Heritage Thonglor places great emphasis on smart living, integrating True Smart Living, an intelligent innovation developed in collaboration with True Digital Group, into every aspect of the project.
Smart Building features ensure convenient and secure access, while Smart Home systems equipped in each residential unit allow residents to control lighting, appliances, and devices through voice commands.
Smart Management involves a mobile application-based system for managing common areas and facilities, providing seamless convenience to residents.
Extraordinary facilities
HYDE Heritage Thonglor offers an array of exceptional facilities, including separate saunas for men and women, a sky pool and kids’ pool with breathtaking infinity views, a grand gym, yoga room, and an experiential golf simulator. The project's commitment to the environment is evident through eco-friendly pools and the inclusion of 32 electric vehicle charging stations in partnership with Sharge, making it the first project in the area to accommodate such a large number of EV chargers.
A focus on space and functionality
Recognising the changing needs and preferences of urban dwellers, HYDE Heritage Thonglor prioritizes spaciousness and functionality. With over 2,000 square meters of common areas spread across eight floors, residents have ample space for various activities. The design of the 311 units ensures they incorporate all necessary functions to enhance the living experience, while advanced technology adds an extra layer of convenience and comfort.
Tenancy management services
Compass Hospitality's Tenancy Management Services cater to buyers interested in investing in condo units for rental purposes. These services address concerns such as lease agreements, rental laws, property viewings, unit inspections, and tenant management.
The Tenancy Management team acts as a dedicated personal caretaker, providing support not only during the leasing process but throughout the entire tenancy period, ensuring a hassle-free experience for both tenants and unit owners.
HYDE Heritage Thonglor stands as a testament to luxury living, combining unmatched partnerships, cutting-edge technology, and world-class services. With its prime location in Thonglor, residents can immerse themselves in the vibrant lifestyle of the area while enjoying the comfort and convenience offered by this exceptional condominium. HYDE Heritage Thonglor sets a new standard for luxury living, providing residents with an elevated experience that seamlessly integrates smart living innovations, impeccable services, and a wide range of amenities.