Ananda trusts Ministry of Transport committee's progress on the Ashton Asoke case

The information was dated March 6, 2024, and has been widely disseminated across online media.

The news coverage addresses the enforcement issue related to the Ashton Asoke case, where the Supreme Administrative Court ruled to revoke the construction permit.

The court determined that the permit for Ashton Asoke was unlawfully issued but did not mandate the demolition of the project or specify any other enforcement measures.

Instead, the court set a three-month deadline for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Ananda MF Asia Asoke, and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) to resolve the matter in accordance with the Building Control Act within 180 days.

If these three agencies fail to reach a resolution within the specified timeframe, the BMA is obligated to invoke the Building Control Act by demolishing the portion of the building that exceeds the road width within 90 days.

As the published content contains inaccuracies, there is a risk of confusion and misinterpretation among co-owners and the public regarding the judgment of the Supreme Administrative Court.

Ananda MF Asia Asoke Co., Ltd. (the "Company") would like to clarify that the news articles reference the details of the judgment from the Central Administrative Court, Black Case Number 450/2560, Red Case Number 2413/2565, involving the Siam Society Under Royal Patronage (the Plaintiff) vs. Governor of Bangkok (the 1st Respondent), Director-General of the Public Works Department (the 2nd Respondent), the Director of Wattana District (the 3rd Respondent), and Ananda MF Asia Asoke Co., Ltd. (the 1st Interpleader), MRTA (the 2nd Interpleader), and Ashton Asoke Condominium Juristic Person (the 3rd Interpleader).