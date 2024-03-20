One Bangkok set for grand opening, aims to become the ‘heart’ of Thailand’s capital

One Bangkok, a prestigious real estate project that aims to transform urban living, offered the first preview of its world-class shopping experiences in a prime location in the capital.

The ambitious project, developed by TCC Assets (Thailand) and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand), is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of the year.

The developers expect One Bangkok to set a new definition for the retail model, evolving Bangkok into a new influential global city.

One Bangkok comprises five premium office towers, five luxury and lifestyle hotels, and three luxury residential towers.

Strategically located at the corner where Wireless Road intersects Rama IV Road, the project aims to become "The Heart of Bangkok”.

Built on 108 rai of land (approximately 17 hectares), One Bangkok promises a smart city, sustainable living, and community spirit experience. This is complemented by the district’s green and open spaces of over 50 rai that connect Lumpini Park and Benjakitti Park to form a larger green canopy spread over 700 rai, serving as a large green lung of Bangkok.