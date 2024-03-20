One Bangkok set for grand opening, aims to become the ‘heart’ of Thailand’s capital
One Bangkok, a prestigious real estate project that aims to transform urban living, offered the first preview of its world-class shopping experiences in a prime location in the capital.
The ambitious project, developed by TCC Assets (Thailand) and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand), is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of the year.
The developers expect One Bangkok to set a new definition for the retail model, evolving Bangkok into a new influential global city.
One Bangkok comprises five premium office towers, five luxury and lifestyle hotels, and three luxury residential towers.
Strategically located at the corner where Wireless Road intersects Rama IV Road, the project aims to become "The Heart of Bangkok”.
Built on 108 rai of land (approximately 17 hectares), One Bangkok promises a smart city, sustainable living, and community spirit experience. This is complemented by the district’s green and open spaces of over 50 rai that connect Lumpini Park and Benjakitti Park to form a larger green canopy spread over 700 rai, serving as a large green lung of Bangkok.
“We believe in building new things and creating something different. We want to provide inspiring experiences,” said Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, group chief executive officer of Frasers Property Limited. “This project, once completed, will draw both foreign and local communities together comprising tourists, entrepreneurs, investors, and SMEs. The project will bring Bangkok to the fore as an international city, economically and culturally, as an unrivalled lifestyle destination,” said Panote.
One Bangkok is the first project in Thailand to receive the highest certified LEED platinum for “remarkable sustainable development”. It also has Platinum WiredScore and Platinum SmartScore certifications to ensure excellent digital connectivity. The project is currently striving to obtain the WELL Building Standard on quality of life, convenience and safety of all occupants and visitors.
One Bangkok's retail segment is set to become a leading shopping and lifestyle destination in Bangkok, offering a vibrant atmosphere with three key attributes:
Parade: With the theme “A World of Choice Without Limits”, it boasts of an open playground where friends and family can come together and discover new experiences.
The Storeys: The “Tell your own Storeys at The Storeys” theme layers contemporary global and local street culture. The Storeys promises to define a new narrative for retail in modern Bangkok.
Post-1928: The “Go Beyond Luxury” theme is a progressive, dynamic take on the luxury shopping experiences of five storeys. This will showcase Bangkok’s first shopping street that brings together a collection of world-class fashion and premium streetwear brands.
“We are creating a new definition of retail here to be the first lifestyle phenomenon in Thailand under the concept of ‘The Rhythmic Experience’, enjoying a diverse mix of experiences”, said Palinee Kongchansiri, chief retail officer of One Bangkok.
Additionally, the project offers green and open spaces for events, concerts, live entertainment, and exhibitions throughout the year.
The development targets at least 90 million visitors per year – 60% Thais and foreigners resident in Thailand, and 40% foreigners. The project is developed by TCC Assets (Thailand) Co Ltd and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co Ltd.