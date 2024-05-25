High interest rates affecting housing sales to middle-income segment

They made their comments while announcing their partnership for the joint development of real estate projects on Thai Chamber of Commerce Road in Nonthaburi province, which is expected to become a new potential premium residential area on the outskirts of the capital.

A report released on Friday by the Real Estate Information Centre of the Government Housing Bank showed that the house purchase index showed demand in the first three months of the year fell from 44.5 in the previous quarter to 39.2.

The main reason for the decrease was the high interest rates and an economic slowdown with 90% household debt, which has made most Thais cautious about their spending, particularly large purchases such as houses or cars.

Though the middle-income group, which makes up the majority of the housing market, has declined, executives from Property Perfect, SC Asset, Sansiri, AP Thailand, Pruksa Real Estate, Central Pattana, and Proud Real Estate said there was still room for developers to expand.

Mongkut Techolarn, SC Asset's chief operating officer for property development and low-rise projects, acknowledged that the number of houses priced below 3 million baht was seeing a sharp decline.

However, the demand for houses priced above 5 million baht continues to grow significantly.

The trend indicates that the company should focus on the upper middle class segment this year, he noted.

He said the company would continue to monitor the middle-income market, as it expected demand to gradually recover over the rest of the year.