Foreigners take ownership of condos worth 18.571bn in 3rd quarter

A total of 3,756 condo units worth 18.571 billion baht were transferred to foreign buyers in the third quarter of this year, the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) announced.
Kamolpop Veerapala, president of Government Housing Bank and acting REIC director, said the number of condominium units transferred to foreigners during the third quarter rose by 11.6% and their value rose 8.9% from the same period last year.
Kamolpop said that during the first nine months of this year, 11,036 condo units were transferred to foreign buyers and the number of units rose 3.1% from the same period last year.
But the value of the transferred units to foreign buyers during the first nine months dropped by 1.5% to 51.458 billion baht from the first three quarters of last year, Kamolpop added.
In the third quarter, the top 10 nationals who transferred ownership of condos in terms of value were:
- Chinese: 4,386 units worth 20.201 million baht
- Myanmar: 1,050 units worth 5.463 million baht
- Taiwanese: 612 units worth 3.166 million baht
- Russians: 800 units worth 2.75 million baht
- US citizens: 436 units worth 2.297 million baht
- French: 403 units worth 1.763 million baht
- Germans: 334 units worth 1.46 million baht
- Indians: 198 units worth 1.248 million baht
- Britons: 303 units worth 1.201 million baht
- Australians: 218 units worth 1.116 million baht.