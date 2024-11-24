Foreigners take ownership of condos worth 18.571bn in 3rd quarter

A total of 3,756 condo units worth 18.571 billion baht were transferred to foreign buyers in the third quarter of this year, the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) announced.

Kamolpop Veerapala, president of Government Housing Bank and acting REIC director, said the number of condominium units transferred to foreigners during the third quarter rose by 11.6% and their value rose 8.9% from the same period last year.

Kamolpop said that during the first nine months of this year, 11,036 condo units were transferred to foreign buyers and the number of units rose 3.1% from the same period last year.

