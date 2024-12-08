Need for homes for elderly rises as Thailand becomes aged society

In Thailand, the number of people aged above 60 years accounts for 20% of the population. The aged population is expected to increase by 4.89% annually.
According to the survey, Thailand has 916 nursing homes and residences nationwide. Most are located in Bangkok and its surrounding areas (516).
Both nursing homes and residences have occupancy rates above 70%, especially in economic areas such as Bangkok, Chonburi, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chiang Mai.
Rent for state-owned nursing homes and residences ranges between 10,000 and 20,000 baht. Meanwhile, rent for privately owned nursing residences ranges between 30,001 and 50,000 baht.
“Property development for the elderly should pay attention to the economic context and potential in each area,” the REIC said, adding that developers should offer financial tools such as long-term leases to enable access to property and improve elderly people’s quality of life.
The survey reflects the importance of property development for the elderly in Thailand, which needs adaptation to meet rising demand and lifestyle diversity, the centre said.