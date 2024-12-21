Survey reveals three mega-trends underlining future property projects

LWS Wisdom and Solution, a subsidiary of LPN Development Group, has identified three key mega-trends that will shape residential development in 2025: well-topia, universal design, and technology and environment.
LWS managing director Prapansak Rakchaiwan said that these trends were driven by several factors, including global climate change, an ageing population, rapid technological advancements, and ongoing geopolitical instability.
"The year 2025 will witness a significant shift in the residential landscape," he said. "The Thai population is increasingly aware of climate change, with the Climate Change Act expected to come into effect soon. Furthermore, Thailand is rapidly ageing, and technological advancements are transforming our lifestyles. These factors necessitate a new approach to residential development."
Survey findings
A recent LWS survey of 670 potential condominium buyers revealed strong environmental consciousness among respondents: 38% expressed a preference for projects with waste segregation facilities, while 32% favoured the use of solar power in common areas.
The survey found that 70% of elderly respondents expressed a strong interest in technology-enabled features such as home automation, notification systems, and camera systems.
These findings underscore the need for developers to embrace these mega-trends and create residential spaces that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also sustainable, healthy, and technologically advanced, LWS said.