In a challenging market, developer Sansiri sees the bright side

Thailand's leading property developer Sansiri has unveiled an ambitious "Dynamic Growth" strategy for 2025, focusing on new project launches, strategic partnerships and land bank expansion, while acknowledging ongoing challenges in the property market.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Sansiri president Uthai Uthaisangsuk outlined the company's plans, including a sales target of 53 billion baht and transfers of 46 billion baht worth of housing. Sansiri aims to launch 29 new projects, comprising both low-rise houses and high-rise condominiums (14 low-rise projects and 15 condominium projects), with a combined value of 52 billion baht.

The company also set its sales target at 53 billion baht and a transfer target of 46 billion baht.

"2025 remains another challenging year, especially for the real estate sector," Uthai said. "There are challenges in many areas. For Sansiri, as a major player and market leader, we are committed to driving the market and building confidence in the industry through our 2025 business plan under the concept of Dynamic Growth."

New projects will primarily be concentrated in inner Bangkok and along the Skytrain network, with Sansiri banking on the government's proposed 20 baht flat train fare scheme to boost demand for city centre condominiums.

