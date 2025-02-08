Thai property market under pressure from rising prices

Thailand's property market is facing increasing pressure from escalating land and construction costs, leading to higher prices for new homes and condominiums, according to the Real Estate Information Center (REIC) report.

Over the past few years, the housing sector has seen continuous price rises, influenced by several factors, including soaring construction expenses and land value in prime locations, particularly in Bangkok along the BTS and MRT lines.

Data from the Real Estate Information Center (REIC) reveals that new housing estate prices in Minburi, Nong Chok, and Lat Krabang saw the sharpest increases in Q4 2024, while condominium prices in Huai Khwang, Chatuchak, and Din Daeng also saw significant hikes.

New housing estates saw a 0.8% price rise, the ninth consecutive quarter of growth, while new condominium prices increased by 3.6%, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of growth.

These increases are attributed to higher land, material and labour costs, which have pushed up prices for new projects, especially in high-demand areas of Bangkok and along the public transport network.