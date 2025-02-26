Calls grow for the government to address Chinese investors\' daily condo rentals

Recent reports have highlighted a rising trend of Chinese investors purchasing condominium units in Thailand to rent out on platforms like Airbnb, catering to large numbers of tourists and effectively operating as hotels. This has led to dissatisfaction among condo residents and complaints from hotel associations, citing the negative effects on the local hospitality industry.

Suntorn Sathaporn, President of the Real Estate Business Association, addressed the growing issue of illegal daily condo rentals, particularly those involving Chinese tour groups renting units to bypass legal restrictions. He emphasized that this practice results in large groups of tourists occupying condos, without regard for the impact on Thailand's hotel industry. These actions, he noted, are illegal and violate the Condominium Act.

Prasert Taedullayasatit, President of the Thai Condominium Association, warned that this problem is likely to escalate as Thailand continues to attract foreign investors due to its appeal as a global property market. However, he pointed out that Thailand lacks the necessary infrastructure to accommodate long-term foreign investments effectively.