Trends show robust demand for office real estate in Thailand



"We are observing a shift away from hybrid working, with major organisations requiring employees to be in the office an average of three to four days per week. This has fuelled demand for prime office spaces, particularly within mixed-use developments offering comprehensive amenities," Glancy explained. "Businesses that previously downsized are now seeking additional space to accommodate returning staff, driving expansion across the market. With office quality now a significant factor in job selection, landlords and occupiers investing in upgrades will be best placed to capitalise on this demand."

In the Central Business Area, Grade A+ office spaces have recorded a five-year compounded annual growth rate of 3.7%, significantly outpacing the market-wide rental growth rate of 1.0%.

Asset enhancement becoming critical

Landlords are increasingly focused on portfolio upgrades to maintain competitiveness and tenant retention. As of 2024, only 30% of Bangkok's existing office stock held LEED, WELL, and WiredScore certifications, presenting a significant opportunity for enhancement.

"In today's discussion, we turn our attention to Thailand, analysing how recent trends across the Asia Pacific region are impacting the local market," Glancy said. "We will cover four key points: the influx of investment in high-value industries, the return to office and its effects on the Bangkok office market, the trend of asset enhancement closely tied to the return to office, and the recovery of the tourism sector, which is approaching or even surpassing pre-pandemic levels."

The sustainability premium is becoming increasingly apparent, with green-accredited buildings commanding up to 14% higher rental prices in Bangkok.

Hospitality sector transformation

Thailand's hospitality sector is experiencing a renaissance, with significant investment and evolving traveller preferences driving growth.

"While hotel performance is expected to continue growing, we anticipate a more moderate pace compared to the exceptional recovery of the past two years. We also foresee strong growth in MICE and wedding-related events," commented Rathawat Kuvijitrsuwan, senior vice president of advisory and Asset Management, Asia, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group.

"Investors are adopting a more strategic approach, focusing on high-value assets in prime locations and leasehold properties, particularly in Bangkok's prime districts and beachfront resort areas."

Hotel transaction volumes are projected to reach 13 billion baht in 2025, surpassing the country's 10-year average and reflecting Thailand's enduring appeal as an investment destination.

Investment hub potential

The report underscores Thailand's growing position as a regional investment hub, particularly in high-tech sectors such as electronics and semiconductors. Investment in digital industries has surged from 10 billion baht in 2023 to 243 billion baht in 2024, while data centre capacity is projected to grow by 300% by 2030.

