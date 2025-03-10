Thai hotels sector urges action against unregulated daily rentals

Thailand’s hotel industry is calling on the government to take decisive action against the proliferation of so-called “zero-dollar condos” and unregulated daily room rentals via platforms like Airbnb.

The Thai Hotels Association (THA) is also urging mandatory registration and stricter enforcement of existing laws, citing unfair competition and security concerns.

The issue is primarily related to condominium owners, often Chinese nationals, who purchase several units and list them on online platforms for short-term rentals at significantly lower prices than hotels can offer.

This practice, commonly referred to as “zero-dollar condos”, is causing distress among local residents and is considered illegal under Thai law.

The Hotel Act of 2004 mandates that daily accommodation services must be licensed as hotels, a condition most condominiums do not meet.

Thienprasit Chaiyaphatranan, president of THA, voiced strong concerns, stating that such practices undermine the integrity of the legal framework.

“Not only condominiums, but also units within juristic condominium buildings and housing estates are prohibited from offering daily rentals,” he told Thansettakij. He further argued that online platforms facilitating these rentals should either face temporary closure or be subject to mandatory registration.

