Bangkok property market shows signs of recovery as confidence rises

The property market in Bangkok and the surrounding region is seeing a surge in confidence, according to the latest figures from the Government Housing Bank’s Real Estate Information Centre (REIC).

The Residential Purchase Demand Confidence Index for the fourth quarter of 2024 has climbed to 42.9 points, a 2.4-point increase from the previous quarter, indicating a growing willingness among residents to invest in property.

This renewed confidence is reflected in the rising proportion of individuals planning to buy a home within the next six months, now at 28.2%, up from 24.7% in the preceding quarter.

Several factors are driving this positive trend. Reduced interest rates and the availability of low-interest housing loan products from financial institutions are making homeownership more accessible.

The survey reveals that a significant 32.1% of buyers are purchasing homes for their own residence, surpassing those buying for investment (15.8%) or as assets (14.6%). This shift highlights a return to prioritising personal homeownership.

There’s a noticeable increase in demand driven by changing life circumstances. The desire to establish separate households or to purchase property after marriage has risen from 8.9% to 10.3%.