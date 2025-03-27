Thai property market faces protracted downturn, analysts warn

Thailand’s property sector is grappling with persistent challenges, as analysts forecast a prolonged downturn in sales and prices.

Industry experts underline structural issues as the primary cause and emphasise the need for robust long-term solutions.

KKP Research has drawn attention to the risk of Thailand mirroring Japan’s “lost decade” and urged policymakers to prioritise economic reforms that boost income levels and attract foreign investment to avert a similar crisis.

For its part, SCB Economic Intelligence Centre (EIC) highlights access-to-finance barriers for middle- and lower-income buyers as a major obstacle, although the rate of contraction has slowed.

Oversupply threatens market stability

Oversupply remains one of the critical challenges, particularly in low-rise housing such as detached houses and townhouses.

With more than 200,000 surplus units on the market, experts predict it could take up to six years to clear the backlog.

Property developers are criticised for their sluggish adaptation to evolving market dynamics, as new housing continues to flood the market despite diminished demand.

Demand stifled by economic concerns

Weak demand is further exacerbating the sector’s struggles.

While most analysts anticipate modest economic growth of 2.6%–2.7%, KKP Research projects a lower figure of 2.3%, cautioning that global trade tensions could reduce this even further.

Tourism recovery has been driving post-pandemic growth, but key sectors like manufacturing have experienced nine consecutive quarters of contraction, pointing to an underlying economic recession that has dampened purchasing power.