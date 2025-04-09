Chonburi real estate shifts to townhouse rentals amid declining sales

"This strategy has proven effective in addressing the housing market issues in Chonburi. However, the follow-up question is whether these rental townhouses can help tenants eventually become homeowners under a Rent-to-Own model, which would allow them to build their financial statements to apply for home loans. While this may not be a perfect solution that guarantees tenants will become homeowners, it offers a potential pathway," Wattanaphol said.

From Wattanaphol’s perspective, renting a townhouse at 4,500 baht per month for a property worth around 2 million baht is challenging. Paying this rental fee does not necessarily mean tenants will easily be able to pay 9,000-10,000 baht per month in mortgage payments in the future.

Therefore, using the rental payment statement to apply for a loan from a bank may result in the borrower receiving a loan amount lower than their needs. The homes they could qualify for might be priced no more than 990,000 baht and are often located far from major employment hubs, making them unsuitable for people seeking housing near their workplaces.

"The approval of a home loan depends partly on the financial statement and the ability to repay in the long term. It seems that Rent-to-Own might not be the best solution for everyone, but it is an option that the market will need to experiment with and adjust according to future conditions."

Therefore, the shift of real estate developers in Chonburi towards the “renting” strategy for townhouses could be a good option in a market where new home sales are slow.

However, it cannot be denied that the return of homebuyers' ability to obtain loans and adjustments in bank lending conditions will be crucial factors in helping the real estate market recover. Understanding the real needs of consumers in this era will be the key to ensuring a win-win situation for both developers and consumers.