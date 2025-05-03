Countdown to crisis: Thailand’s real estate bond market faces a shock greater than earthquake

March 28 is remembered by many as the day of a major earthquake in Thailand. But for real estate developers, it may be remembered as the first tremor in a year filled with looming financial storms. The Thai economy in 2025 is under pressure from all sides: a global economic slowdown, natural disasters, and retaliatory U.S. trade policies that have taken a toll on exports, leading to a downward GDP revision. These pressures indicate that the property market this year is not just "sluggish"—it is critically ill.

Although the government has rolled out stimulus measures, such as reducing transfer and mortgage registration fees and easing LTV rules, these came too late—at a time when market confidence and liquidity were already drying up. The shock was evident in Q1 figures: property transfers fell short by 32%, down to 32 billion baht from the target of 47 billion.

One key reason: the late-March earthquake caused consumers to delay purchase decisions and forced some construction sites to halt temporarily. Financial institutions, in turn, began tightening credit—marking the potential beginning of a crisis that could spill into the bond market.