Charoen’s heir invests 12B baht to develop 3 ‘Lannatique Chiang Mai’ projects

The company is investing over 8.5 billion baht, building on its previous investments in three Chiang Mai hotels: 1) Meliá Chiang Mai, 2) InterContinental Chiang Mai Maeping Hotel, and 3) Chiang Mai Marriott Hotel.

Together with the Pantip Lifestyle Hub Chiang Mai shopping centre—another component of the Lannatique project—the total investment value reaches 12.6 billion baht. Including the 11.95 billion baht planned over 10 years for Lannatique, the overall investment will exceed 25 billion baht.

Wallapa added that the company is strengthening Lannatique Kalare through partnerships with leading Thai experts in art, performance, and cuisine to offer a comprehensive cultural tourism experience.

The space will welcome visionary artists, entrepreneurs, and local communities to contribute and create unique experiences, starting with top-tier partners who will showcase Thai values to global travellers.

The 6ixcret Show by Kantapon Niammanee, a renowned performance designer known locally and nationally, together with a management and creative team experienced in international competitions, will develop the STARGANZA LIVE theatre within Lannatique Kalare.

This venue will present contemporary cabaret shows blending art, fashion, and local Lanna culture in a cutting-edge immersive format—bold, innovative, and powerful—raising Chiang Mai’s performance arts to an international standard on a 500+ square metre stage.

Ekkachan Restaurant, by Chef Ek Ekaphon Pitchawong—famous for Michelin Guide-recognised Northern Thai cuisine in Chiang Mai—will open a new concept at Lannatique Kalare. Focusing on organic local ingredients and regional flavours, the restaurant will offer authentic Thai dishes representing all regions of the country with a harmonious modern twist, across over 500 square metres.

Wallapa also stated that the company has pledged support for Chiang Mai Province and the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s policies on innovative and sustainable tourism through the development of the “Chiang Mai Tram by Lannatique.”

This is Thailand’s first electric rubber-tyred tram, connecting key historical, cultural, and community sites, as well as popular restaurants and cafés—over 40 locations along the route—including Tha Phae Gate, Wat Phra Singh, Wat Chedi Luang, Warorot Market, Mae Kha Canal, the Lannatique project, Pantip Lifestyle Hub Chiang Mai, and AWC hotels.

The “Chiang Mai Tram by Lannatique” will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by using electric power and provide convenience to both Thai and international tourists.

Visitors can park in peripheral or AWC project parking areas and travel into the city by tram, reducing energy consumption and urban traffic congestion. Net proceeds from the tram project will be reinvested to support sustainable community activities in Chiang Mai.