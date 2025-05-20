Charoen’s heir invests 12B baht to develop 3 ‘Lannatique Chiang Mai’ projects

Wallapa Traisorat, Chief Executive Officer and President of Asset World Corp Public Company Limited (AWC), announced that the company is advancing the development of the “Lannatique” project into a world-class lifestyle landmark for art tourism in the Chang Klan area of Chiang Mai.
The project uniquely blends the traditional Lanna way of life with contemporary culture under the concept “The Heart of Lanna Art Movement.” It aims to showcase the rich art, culture, and history of the Lanna civilisation, spanning over 700 years, through a modern art village that harmoniously connects cultural heritage with contemporary creativity, integrated with health-oriented lifestyles and premium community products.
“AWC is investing over 8.5 billion baht in the Lannatique project in Chang Klan, with phased investments spread over 10 years from 2024 to 2033. Including land acquisition, the total investment will reach approximately 11.95 billion baht. We plan to launch the first phase in the fourth quarter of 2025,” said Wallapa.
The project comprises three key areas:
Lannatique Kalare
Spanning more than 17,500 square metres of retail space, this area expresses the charm of Lanna culture and modern art through three artistic villages: the Thai Craftsmanship Village, showcasing valuable Thai art and handicrafts; the Cultural Village, representing the diverse ethnic cultures; and the Creative Art Village, featuring innovative contemporary art.
It will also introduce Thailand’s first Experiential Shop, designed to engage visitors’ senses and provide immersive learning experiences that reveal the stories, concepts, and values behind each product. The first phase is scheduled to open in 2025, laying the groundwork for a 55,000-square-metre world-class hotel integrated with major global attractions to draw international tourists.
Lannatique Bazaar
Covering over 22,500 square metres, this area focuses on contemporary art spaces and includes a hotel project spanning more than 25,000 square metres.
Lannatique Market
Encompassing more than 87,000 square metres, this retail space is currently under study and will focus on supporting community products aimed at promoting sustainable social impact.
“As Lannatique is a mixed-use project combining retail space, hotels, and tourist attractions, in addition to the retail areas—Lannatique Kalare, Lannatique Bazaar, and Lannatique Market—there is also the Okura Hotel Chiang Mai, offering the first ryokan-style accommodation outside Japan. The project also caters to long-stay guests and families needing larger rooms with two to three bedrooms. Additionally, a new hotel brand managed by the Meliá group is planned to target families,” said Wallapa.
The company is investing over 8.5 billion baht, building on its previous investments in three Chiang Mai hotels: 1) Meliá Chiang Mai, 2) InterContinental Chiang Mai Maeping Hotel, and 3) Chiang Mai Marriott Hotel.
Together with the Pantip Lifestyle Hub Chiang Mai shopping centre—another component of the Lannatique project—the total investment value reaches 12.6 billion baht. Including the 11.95 billion baht planned over 10 years for Lannatique, the overall investment will exceed 25 billion baht.
Wallapa added that the company is strengthening Lannatique Kalare through partnerships with leading Thai experts in art, performance, and cuisine to offer a comprehensive cultural tourism experience.
The space will welcome visionary artists, entrepreneurs, and local communities to contribute and create unique experiences, starting with top-tier partners who will showcase Thai values to global travellers.
The 6ixcret Show by Kantapon Niammanee, a renowned performance designer known locally and nationally, together with a management and creative team experienced in international competitions, will develop the STARGANZA LIVE theatre within Lannatique Kalare.
This venue will present contemporary cabaret shows blending art, fashion, and local Lanna culture in a cutting-edge immersive format—bold, innovative, and powerful—raising Chiang Mai’s performance arts to an international standard on a 500+ square metre stage.
Ekkachan Restaurant, by Chef Ek Ekaphon Pitchawong—famous for Michelin Guide-recognised Northern Thai cuisine in Chiang Mai—will open a new concept at Lannatique Kalare. Focusing on organic local ingredients and regional flavours, the restaurant will offer authentic Thai dishes representing all regions of the country with a harmonious modern twist, across over 500 square metres.
Wallapa also stated that the company has pledged support for Chiang Mai Province and the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s policies on innovative and sustainable tourism through the development of the “Chiang Mai Tram by Lannatique.”
This is Thailand’s first electric rubber-tyred tram, connecting key historical, cultural, and community sites, as well as popular restaurants and cafés—over 40 locations along the route—including Tha Phae Gate, Wat Phra Singh, Wat Chedi Luang, Warorot Market, Mae Kha Canal, the Lannatique project, Pantip Lifestyle Hub Chiang Mai, and AWC hotels.
The “Chiang Mai Tram by Lannatique” will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by using electric power and provide convenience to both Thai and international tourists.
Visitors can park in peripheral or AWC project parking areas and travel into the city by tram, reducing energy consumption and urban traffic congestion. Net proceeds from the tram project will be reinvested to support sustainable community activities in Chiang Mai.