Hong Kong's 'Father of Lan Kwai Fong' Brings Four Decades of Hospitality Expertise to Phuket's Evolving Luxury Market

The sustainability infrastructure includes solar panels generating 100 per cent of common area electricity, complete rainwater reclamation for landscaping to reduce pressure on municipal water supplies, and what the development terms "climate-appropriate" native planting that requires minimal maintenance.

International buyers prioritise management over metrics

Sales data reveal an unexpectedly diverse buyer base spanning 25+ countries, with significant representation from Europe (including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Poland), Russia, Turkey, Romania, Turkmenistan, Slovakia, North America, and Asia including Thailand, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

"What surprised me most is how many buyers are prioritising quality of management and ease of ownership over pure discount per square metre," Dr Zeman notes.

The typical buyer age ranges from 35 to 55, with a mix of Asian-based expatriates seeking investment vehicles and global professionals establishing part-time or full-time Phuket bases.

More than 60 percent of available units has been sold ahead of the scheduled second-quarter 2027 completion, suggesting market appetite for what Zeman terms "livable rather than speculative" product.

The shift extends to due diligence practices.

"Buyers ask better questions now—about management, fees, track record, and exit logic," Dr Zeman observes. "Preference has shifted toward managed residences because people want convenience and they want their property looked after properly."

Perpetual management model creates alignment

In a departure from conventional condominium structures where management companies operate on renewable contracts, Sudara's developer will serve as management company—a model designed to align long-term quality with the developer's own financial interests.

"If we're managing it forever, we're incentivised to build to a higher quality to reduce long-term maintenance costs," explains the operational rationale.

The approach draws directly from 20 years of Andara Resort operations, where Zeman's hospitality experience—honed through ventures including Ocean Park Hong Kong, where he increased annual visitors from 2.95 million to 7.73 million during his 11-year chairmanship—established service benchmarks that extend beyond typical residential management.

Amenities include a 50-metre saltwater pool, fitness facilities, a children's club, outdoor lounges, co-working space and a grab-and-go café operated by Silk Restaurant.

Shuttle services and back-road access aim to mitigate high-season traffic congestion affecting the Bangtao area.

Rental programme targets long-stay market

Andara Management will operate Sudara's rental programme with a minimum 30-day letting period—positioning the offering for extended-stay guests rather than short-term holiday rentals.

Owners must purchase furniture and housewares packages to participate in the formal programme, though they retain the option to manage their own long-term lettings independently.

Whilst few top-tier property developments guarantee returns, market sources suggest Phuket rental properties have been achieving up to 10 per cent annual yields—a figure that Zeman characterises as reflective of sustained demand for quality accommodation from the remote work demographic and regional second-home buyers.

Infrastructure constraints and the 'next Bangtao'

Despite optimism about demand fundamentals, Dr Zeman identifies infrastructure as Phuket's most visible constraint: "Roads, utilities, and planning catching up with demand."

His prescription would prioritise better planning and investment coordination "so Phuket grows in a way that protects liveability for residents and experience for visitors"—a concern that echoes through developer circles as the island balances tourism revenue against residential quality of life.

As for replicating Bangtao's success elsewhere on the island, Dr Zeman suggests the formula requires more than available land: "The next Bangtao will be wherever you get the same mix of infrastructure, lifestyle ecosystem, and accessibility—not just land availability. I'd watch areas where new lifestyle nodes are forming and where access improves."

Competitive moat built on operational discipline

With numerous branded and lifestyle residences launching across Bangtao and Phuket's west coast, Sudara's competitive positioning relies less on price differentiation and more on what Dr Zeman terms "the moat you earn over time."

"Price is easy to copy," he argues. "The moat is 20-plus years of experience in luxury developments in Phuket, top service standards, operating discipline, and award-winning designs—the things you only earn by running the property properly."

That philosophy extends to destination branding.

"If it's real, it's powerful. If it's cosmetic, people see through it," Dr Zeman notes. "Destination culture should show up in materials, landscape, service rituals, partnerships, and community engagement—not just a Thai motif on a brochure. Done properly, it gives the project identity and emotional value."

Primary-home market emergence

Dr Zeman observes a demographic shift as more buyers choose Phuket for primary residence rather than holiday homes: "More people are choosing Phuket for quality of life, family rhythm, and long-stay living. That's exactly why liveability, services, and community matter more now than ever."

The trend aligns with broader patterns across Southeast Asian lifestyle destinations, where improved connectivity, remote work normalisation, and education infrastructure have enabled longer-term residential patterns amongst international professionals.

For Dr Zeman, whose career began at age 10 and who built his first fortune importing garments before relocating to Hong Kong in 1975 at age 20, the Phuket trajectory represents a natural extension of the principles that transformed Lan Kwai Fong: identifying undervalued assets, investing in quality infrastructure, and managing for the long term rather than quick exits.

"Hospitality is not the lobby design," he concludes. "It's how the place runs on a Monday morning when an owner needs something solved quickly and properly."