Thailand emerges as a rising hub for global ultra-wealth, drawing high-end capital into Asia

Thailand is positioning itself as one of the region’s fastest-growing wealth markets, with Knight Frank’s The Wealth Report 2026 forecasting a 26% rise in the country’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) between 2026 and 2031—a sign of Thailand’s expanding role as a magnet for global capital.
The report also notes that prime residential prices in Thailand rose 6.3%, reinforcing signs of resilient demand from both domestic buyers and overseas investors.
While the United States remains the world’s main wealth centre, Asia is the fastest-growing region—and Thailand is becoming increasingly prominent in this new equation. Key tailwinds cited include:
These factors have helped make Thailand an attractive base for investors from Asia, the Middle East and Europe, with demand strengthening across the high-end market—particularly super-prime condominiums in Bangkok, branded residences in Phuket and Koh Samui, and wellness-led holiday homes. With “ready-to-move-in” luxury supply constrained in several countries, Thailand has become more competitive in the eyes of investors seeking both value and liveability.
Liam Bailey, Knight Frank’s global head of research, said the findings reflect a major shift in how wealth is being distributed globally. The US remains a key driver of wealth creation, he said, but rapidly growing economies—particularly India and other high-growth markets—are playing a bigger role in shaping the global landscape. Despite geopolitical shocks and inflation pressure, he added, private capital has shown notable resilience.
Bailey said markets that combine quality of life, mobility and long-term value are drawing greater attention—and Thailand is increasingly benefiting from this trend, with growth in both its wealthy population and prime market highlighting its expanding place in the global wealth system.
Nattha Kahapana, managing director of Knight Frank Thailand, said Thailand is entering a more visible phase for global wealth audiences, supported by lifestyle readiness, infrastructure, and a growing supply of luxury real estate.
He said the firm is seeing rising demand in branded residences, wellness-oriented housing, and investment-grade hotel assets. As wealth trends increasingly prioritise health and mobility, she added, Thailand has structural advantages.
Amid economic and geopolitical volatility, Thailand is being viewed less as an “emerging market” and more as an evolving wealth centre combining investment potential, liveability and lifestyle. The key challenge ahead, she said, will be sustaining momentum and upgrading capacity to keep pace with rising interest from high-end capital flows.