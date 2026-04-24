Thailand emerges as a rising hub for global ultra-wealth, drawing high-end capital into Asia

Thailand is positioning itself as one of the region’s fastest-growing wealth markets, with Knight Frank’s The Wealth Report 2026 forecasting a 26% rise in the country’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) between 2026 and 2031—a sign of Thailand’s expanding role as a magnet for global capital.

The report also notes that prime residential prices in Thailand rose 6.3%, reinforcing signs of resilient demand from both domestic buyers and overseas investors.

While the United States remains the world’s main wealth centre, Asia is the fastest-growing region—and Thailand is becoming increasingly prominent in this new equation. Key tailwinds cited include:

the rise of entrepreneurs and family businesses

a tourism-led economic recovery

capital inflows

Thailand’s lifestyle, health and service appeal

perceptions of safety and stability

These factors have helped make Thailand an attractive base for investors from Asia, the Middle East and Europe, with demand strengthening across the high-end market—particularly super-prime condominiums in Bangkok, branded residences in Phuket and Koh Samui, and wellness-led holiday homes. With “ready-to-move-in” luxury supply constrained in several countries, Thailand has become more competitive in the eyes of investors seeking both value and liveability.