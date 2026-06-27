D-Value makes land & condominium valuation certificates free online

Thailand’s Treasury Department has introduced D-Value, a new digital service designed to make official property valuation documents easier, faster and cheaper to obtain.

The service, officially known as the online system for requesting certified copies of property appraisal accounts, is part of the Finance Ministry’s push to reduce paperwork and cut the need for in-person visits to government offices.

For people who need official land or condominium valuation documents for financial transactions, loan applications or submissions to state agencies and related organisations, D-Value offers a more convenient alternative to the traditional process.

Built around the concept of being “convenient, fast and free”, the service allows users to request documents through a website or mobile application 24 hours a day, without visiting a provincial Treasury office.