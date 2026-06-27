Thailand faces heavier rain as monsoon system builds

Regional forecast from 6am on June 27 to 6am on June 28

North

Thunderstorms are forecast in 40% of the region, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 23-27°C in the morning to 34-37°C during the day. Southwesterly winds will blow at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Northeast

Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will range from 24-25°C to highs of 35-37°C. Southwesterly winds will blow at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Central region

Thunderstorms are forecast in 60% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram. Temperatures will range from 24-25°C to 35-37°C. Southwesterly winds will blow at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

East

Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures will range from 24-27°C to 33-37°C. Southwesterly winds will blow at 15-35 kilometres per hour. Waves will be one to two metres high, rising above two metres in thunderstorm areas.

South, east coast

Thunderstorms are forecast in 40% of the region, mainly in Phetchaburi, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 23-26°C to 33-36°C.

From Surat Thani northwards, southwesterly winds will blow at 15-35 kilometres per hour. Waves will be around one metre high, rising to one to two metres offshore and above two metres in thunderstorm areas.

From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards, southwesterly winds will blow at 15-30 kilometres per hour. Waves will be around one metre high, rising above two metres in thunderstorm areas.

South, west coast

Thunderstorms are forecast in 70% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi. Temperatures will range from 24-25°C to 31-35°C.

From Phang Nga northwards, southwesterly winds will blow at 20-35 kilometres per hour. Waves will be around two metres high, rising above two metres in thunderstorm areas.

From Phuket southwards, southwesterly winds will blow at 15-35 kilometres per hour. Waves will be one to two metres high, rising above two metres in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces

Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain. Temperatures will range from 24-26°C to 34-36°C. Southwesterly winds will blow at 10-20 kilometres per hour.