Geopolitical Risk Will Provide CIOs New Leadership Opportunities

Forty - one per cent of Boards of Directors view geopolitical power shifts and turbulence as one of the biggest risks to performance, according to a Gartner survey.

Gartner predicts that by 2026, 70% of multinational enterprises will adjust the countries in which they operate by hedging to reduce their geopolitical exposure.

"Digital geopolitics is now one of the most disruptive trends that CIOs must address, with many now dealing with trade disputes, legislation coming from one country that impacts global operations, and government imposed restrictions on the acquisition and use of digital technology," said Brian Prentice, VP analyst and Gartner Fellow. "They need to get acquainted with this new reality and prepare for its impact."

Geopolitics describes the geographic influences on power relationships in international relations. The resulting competition between nations plays out in many areas, including economic, military and society. Due to the increasing importance that digital technology plays in each of these areas, digital geopolitics is emerging as its own unique category of impact.

Gartner says CIOs must play a pivotal role in assessing corporate risk and, if required, rearchitecting digital systems. They will need to manage or exploit four distinct facets of digital geopolitics